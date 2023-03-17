Friday's game features the Indiana Hoosiers (22-11) and the Kent State Golden Flashes (28-6) facing off at MVP Arena (on March 17) at 9:55 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-70 victory for Indiana.

Based on our computer prediction, Kent State is projected to cover the spread (4.5) against Indiana. The two teams are projected to exceed the 139.5 over/under.

Kent State vs. Indiana Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 9:55 PM ET

9:55 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Line: Indiana -4.5

Indiana -4.5 Point Total: 139.5

139.5 Moneyline (To Win): Indiana -190, Kent State +155

Kent State vs. Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 73, Kent State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Kent State vs. Indiana

Pick ATS: Kent State (+4.5)



Kent State (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (139.5)



Indiana is 15-13-0 against the spread this season compared to Kent State's 20-10-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Hoosiers are 17-11-0 and the Golden Flashes are 12-18-0. The two teams combine to score 151.6 points per game, 12.1 more points than this matchup's total. Over the past 10 contests, Indiana is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall while Kent State has gone 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Kent State Performance Insights

The Golden Flashes are outscoring opponents by 10.9 points per game, with a +371 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.6 points per game (59th in college basketball) and allow 65.7 per contest (53rd in college basketball).

The 32.4 rebounds per game Kent State accumulates rank 138th in the country, 1.7 more than the 30.7 its opponents grab.

Kent State knocks down 7.9 three-pointers per game (115th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7. It shoots 33.6% from deep, and its opponents shoot 31%.

Kent State wins the turnover battle by 4.5 per game, committing 11.1 (101st in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.6.

