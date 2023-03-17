An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 4-seed Indiana Hoosiers (22-11) play against the No. 13 seed Kent State Golden Flashes (28-6) on Friday at MVP Arena. The matchup starts at 9:55 PM.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Kent State vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:55 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:55 PM ET Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York TV: TBS

TBS Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Kent State Stats Insights

The Golden Flashes are shooting 45.4% from the field, 4.5% higher than the 40.9% the Hoosiers' opponents have shot this season.

Kent State has put together a 21-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.9% from the field.

The Hoosiers are the rebounding team in the country, the Golden Flashes rank 103rd.

The Golden Flashes put up 8.1 more points per game (76.6) than the Hoosiers give up (68.5).

When Kent State gives up fewer than 75.0 points, it is 23-4.

Kent State Home & Away Comparison

Kent State averages 83.9 points per game at home, and 68.3 away.

The Golden Flashes are conceding more points at home (65.7 per game) than away (65.2).

Beyond the arc, Kent State drains fewer trifectas on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (8.5), and makes a lower percentage away (32.1%) than at home (35.5%) too.

Kent State Schedule