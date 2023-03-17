How to Watch Kent State vs. Indiana on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 4-seed Indiana Hoosiers (22-11) play against the No. 13 seed Kent State Golden Flashes (28-6) on Friday at MVP Arena. The matchup starts at 9:55 PM.
Kent State vs. Indiana Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:55 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- TV: TBS
Kent State Stats Insights
- The Golden Flashes are shooting 45.4% from the field, 4.5% higher than the 40.9% the Hoosiers' opponents have shot this season.
- Kent State has put together a 21-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.9% from the field.
- The Hoosiers are the rebounding team in the country, the Golden Flashes rank 103rd.
- The Golden Flashes put up 8.1 more points per game (76.6) than the Hoosiers give up (68.5).
- When Kent State gives up fewer than 75.0 points, it is 23-4.
Kent State Home & Away Comparison
- Kent State averages 83.9 points per game at home, and 68.3 away.
- The Golden Flashes are conceding more points at home (65.7 per game) than away (65.2).
- Beyond the arc, Kent State drains fewer trifectas on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (8.5), and makes a lower percentage away (32.1%) than at home (35.5%) too.
Kent State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/9/2023
|Northern Illinois
|W 76-57
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|3/10/2023
|Akron
|W 79-73
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|3/11/2023
|Toledo
|W 93-78
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|3/17/2023
|Indiana
|-
|MVP Arena
