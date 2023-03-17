How to Watch the LSU vs. Hawaii Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The No. 3 LSU Lady Tigers (28-2) play the No. 14 Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (18-14) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, beginning at 5:30 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.
LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
LSU vs. Hawaii Scoring Comparison
- The Rainbow Wahine put up an average of 60.6 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 57.7 the Lady Tigers give up to opponents.
- Hawaii is 11-6 when it scores more than 57.7 points.
- LSU is 18-0 when it allows fewer than 60.6 points.
- The 84.1 points per game the Lady Tigers average are 24.5 more points than the Rainbow Wahine give up (59.6).
- When LSU puts up more than 59.6 points, it is 27-1.
- Hawaii is 15-14 when allowing fewer than 84.1 points.
- The Lady Tigers are making 47.2% of their shots from the field, 7.2% higher than the Rainbow Wahine allow to opponents (40%).
- The Rainbow Wahine shoot 26.1% from the field, 9.5% lower than the Lady Tigers allow.
LSU Schedule
|2/26/2023
|Mississippi State
|W 74-59
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|3/3/2023
|Georgia
|W 83-66
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/4/2023
|Tennessee
|L 69-67
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/17/2023
|Hawaii
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
Hawaii Schedule
|3/8/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|W 82-75
|Dollar Loan Center
|3/10/2023
|Long Beach State
|W 67-62
|Dollar Loan Center
|3/11/2023
|UCSB
|W 61-59
|Dollar Loan Center
|3/17/2023
|@ LSU
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
