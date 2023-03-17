How to Watch Miami vs. Drake on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 5-seed Miami Hurricanes (25-7) take the court against the No. 12 seed Drake Bulldogs (27-7) on Friday at MVP Arena. The matchup tips off at 7:25 PM.
Miami vs. Drake Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:25 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- TV: TBS
Miami Stats Insights
- This season, the Hurricanes have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.8% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Miami shoots better than 40.8% from the field, it is 22-4 overall.
- The Hurricanes are the 172nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 76th.
- The Hurricanes score 15.5 more points per game (79.4) than the Bulldogs give up (63.9).
- When Miami totals more than 63.9 points, it is 24-6.
Drake Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs' 47% shooting percentage from the field this season is two percentage points higher than the Hurricanes have given up to their opponents (45%).
- This season, Drake has a 16-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 76th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hurricanes sit at 135th.
- The Bulldogs put up an average of 75.3 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 72.1 the Hurricanes allow to opponents.
- Drake has a 22-5 record when allowing fewer than 79.4 points.
Miami Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, Miami is scoring 8.2 more points per game (83.4) than it is in away games (75.2).
- The Hurricanes are allowing 72.9 points per game at home. In road games, they are allowing 69.
- In terms of three-pointers, Miami has performed better in home games this year, averaging 8.3 threes per game with a 39.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7.2 threes per game and a 35.3% three-point percentage away from home.
Drake Home & Away Comparison
- Drake is putting up more points at home (80.3 per game) than on the road (72.5).
- The Bulldogs are conceding fewer points at home (61.9 per game) than on the road (69.6).
- Beyond the arc, Drake sinks fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.5 per game) than at home (8.5), but makes a higher percentage away (38%) than at home (36%).
Miami Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|Pittsburgh
|W 78-76
|Watsco Center
|3/9/2023
|Wake Forest
|W 74-72
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/10/2023
|Duke
|L 85-78
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/17/2023
|Drake
|-
|MVP Arena
Drake Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/3/2023
|Murray State
|W 74-62
|Enterprise Center
|3/4/2023
|Southern Illinois
|W 65-52
|Enterprise Center
|3/5/2023
|Bradley
|W 77-51
|Enterprise Center
|3/17/2023
|Miami
|-
|MVP Arena
