The No. 3 seed Xavier Musketeers (25-9) will look to beat the No. 14 seed Kennesaw State Owls (26-8) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum. This contest tips off at 12:40 PM.

Xavier vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:40 PM ET
  • Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: truTV

Xavier vs. Kennesaw State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Xavier Moneyline Kennesaw State Moneyline
BetMGM Xavier (-12.5) 154.5 -750 +525 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Xavier (-12.5) 154 -750 +550 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Xavier (-11.5) 151.5 -714 +475 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Xavier vs. Kennesaw State Betting Trends

  • Xavier has put together an 18-14-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • Musketeers games have hit the over 20 out of 32 times this season.
  • Kennesaw State is 20-10-1 ATS this season.
  • The Owls and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 16 out of 31 times this season.

Xavier Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +6000
  • Xavier is 18th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), much higher than its computer rankings (24th-best).
  • The Musketeers were +8000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +6000, which is the 67th-biggest change in the country.
  • Xavier's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.6%.

Kennesaw State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +300000
  • Kennesaw State, based on its national championship odds (+300000), ranks significantly better (58th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (121st).
  • Kennesaw State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0%.

