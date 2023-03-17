Xavier vs. Kennesaw State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 3 seed Xavier Musketeers (25-9) will try to defeat the No. 14 seed Kennesaw State Owls (26-8) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum. This matchup tips off at 12:40 PM.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Xavier vs. Kennesaw State matchup.
Xavier vs. Kennesaw State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:40 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: truTV
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Xavier vs. Kennesaw State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Xavier Moneyline
|Kennesaw State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Xavier (-12.5)
|154.5
|-750
|+525
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Xavier (-12.5)
|154
|-750
|+550
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Xavier (-11.5)
|151.5
|-714
|+475
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Xavier vs. Kennesaw State Betting Trends
- Xavier is 18-14-0 ATS this season.
- In the Musketeers' 32 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 20 times.
- Kennesaw State has covered 20 times in 31 matchups with a spread this year.
- Owls games have gone over the point total 16 out of 31 times this year.
Xavier Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- Sportsbooks rate Xavier much higher (18th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (24th-best).
- The Musketeers have experienced the 67th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +8000 at the start of the season to +6000.
- Xavier's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.6%.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.