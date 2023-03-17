Friday's contest features the Xavier Musketeers (25-9) and the Kennesaw State Owls (26-8) squaring off at Greensboro Coliseum in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 80-70 win for heavily favored Xavier according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 12:40 PM ET on March 17.

According to our computer prediction, Kennesaw State projects to cover the 12.5-point spread in its matchup against Xavier. The over/under is currently listed at 154.5, and the two sides are projected to fall short of that total.

Xavier vs. Kennesaw State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 12:40 PM ET

12:40 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Line: Xavier -12.5

Xavier -12.5 Point Total: 154.5

154.5 Moneyline (To Win): Xavier -800, Kennesaw State +550

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Xavier vs. Kennesaw State Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 80, Kennesaw State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Kennesaw State

Pick ATS: Kennesaw State (+12.5)



Kennesaw State (+12.5) Pick OU: Under (154.5)



Xavier has gone 16-14-0 against the spread, while Kennesaw State's ATS record this season is 19-9-0. The Musketeers are 19-11-0 and the Owls are 17-11-0 in terms of going over the point total. The two teams score 156.7 points per game, 2.2 more points than this matchup's total. Xavier is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 games, while Kennesaw State has gone 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers outscore opponents by 7.3 points per game (scoring 81.4 points per game to rank 12th in college basketball while giving up 74.1 per outing to rank 294th in college basketball) and have a +250 scoring differential overall.

Xavier wins the rebound battle by 5.9 boards on average. It collects 34.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 35th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 28.9 per outing.

Xavier connects on 7.6 three-pointers per game (154th in college basketball) at a 39.5% rate (second-best in college basketball), compared to the 7.5 its opponents make while shooting 35.9% from deep.

The Musketeers average 101.4 points per 100 possessions (16th in college basketball), while giving up 92.2 points per 100 possessions (198th in college basketball).

Xavier and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Musketeers commit 12.4 per game (231st in college basketball) and force 11.5 (213th in college basketball action).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.