The No. 3 Xavier Musketeers (25-9) and the No. 14 Kennesaw State Owls (26-8) square off on Friday to compete for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first round matchup begins at 12:40 PM.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Xavier vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:40 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:40 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: truTV

truTV Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Xavier Stats Insights

This season, the Musketeers have a 49.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.5% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Owls' opponents have made.

In games Xavier shoots higher than 42.9% from the field, it is 23-6 overall.

The Musketeers are the 35th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls rank 202nd.

The Musketeers score 12.5 more points per game (81.4) than the Owls give up (68.9).

When Xavier totals more than 68.9 points, it is 23-3.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison

Xavier averages 83.6 points per game when playing at home, compared to 80.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 3.1 points per contest.

In home games, the Musketeers are ceding 5.4 fewer points per game (71.7) than in road games (77.1).

When playing at home, Xavier is averaging 0.9 fewer treys per game (7.2) than in road games (8.1). It also sports a lower three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to in away games (40.5%).

Xavier Schedule