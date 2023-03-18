Cincinnati vs. Hofstra: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 18
The Cincinnati Bearcats (22-12) take on the Hofstra Pride (25-9) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 18, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Cincinnati vs. Hofstra matchup in this article.
Cincinnati vs. Hofstra Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Cincinnati vs. Hofstra Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cincinnati Moneyline
|Hofstra Moneyline
Cincinnati vs. Hofstra Betting Trends
- Cincinnati is 21-11-0 ATS this season.
- Bearcats games have gone over the point total 15 out of 32 times this season.
- Hofstra is 18-11-0 ATS this season.
- So far this season, 14 out of the Pride's 29 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
