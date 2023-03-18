Landers Nolley II is one of the players to watch on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, when the Hofstra Pride (25-9) play the Cincinnati Bearcats (22-12) at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on ESPN+.

How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Hofstra

Cincinnati's Last Game

On Wednesday, in its most recent game, Cincinnati defeated Virginia Tech 81-72. With 21 points, David Dejulius was its high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM
David Dejulius 21 6 7 2 0 0
Landers Nolley II 15 12 3 0 1 1
Jeremiah Davenport 12 3 0 0 0 3

Cincinnati Players to Watch

Nolley paces the Bearcats in scoring (16.6 points per game) and assists (2.6), and posts 5.8 rebounds. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Dejulius is the Bearcats' top assist man (5.3 per game), and he puts up 14.7 points and 2.2 rebounds.

Viktor Lakhin is averaging a team-leading 7 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 11.5 points and 0.5 assists, making 62.3% of his shots from the floor.

Jeremiah Davenport is putting up 9.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 36.1% of his shots from the floor and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per game.

The Bearcats receive 9.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game from Mika Adams-Woods.

Cincinnati Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM
David Dejulius 15.1 3 6.5 1.2 0.1 1
Landers Nolley II 18.4 6.1 2.6 0.8 0.3 2.6
Ody Oguama 9.7 7.2 0.4 0.7 0.3 0
Jeremiah Davenport 9.6 4.1 1.2 0.8 0.4 2.4
Mika Adams-Woods 9.3 2.3 3.2 1 0 1.8

