Saturday's contest features the Villanova Wildcats (28-6) and the Cleveland State Vikings (30-4) squaring off at The William B. Finneran Pavilion in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 71-59 victory for heavily favored Villanova according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on March 18.

The Vikings took care of business in their last game 73-61 against Green Bay on Tuesday.

Cleveland State vs. Villanova Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

Cleveland State vs. Villanova Score Prediction

Prediction: Villanova 71, Cleveland State 59

Cleveland State Schedule Analysis

The Vikings' best win this season came in a 73-61 victory on March 7 against the Green Bay Phoenix, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 61) in our computer rankings.

The Wildcats have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (seven).

Cleveland State has 22 wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the third-most in the country.

Cleveland State 2022-23 Best Wins

73-61 over Green Bay (No. 61) on March 7

90-83 on the road over DePaul (No. 63) on November 15

63-60 over Northern Kentucky (No. 154) on March 6

57-56 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 154) on February 16

77-68 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 173) on December 29

Cleveland State Performance Insights