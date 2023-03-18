The No. 7 seed Missouri Tigers (25-9) are favored by 6.5 points against the No. 15 seed Princeton Tigers (22-8) for their NCAA Tournament matchup on Saturday. A trip to the Sweet 16 will be awarded to the winner of the 7-15 South Region bracket contest, which tips off at 6:10 PM on TNT. The matchup has an over/under of 150 points.

Missouri vs. Princeton Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Missouri -6.5 150

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Missouri vs Princeton Betting Records & Stats

The Missouri Tigers are 17-15-1 ATS this season.

Missouri has been at least a -280 moneyline favorite nine times this season and won all of those games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Missouri Tigers have a 73.7% chance to win.

Princeton has a 16-12-0 record against the spread this year.

The Princeton Tigers have been listed as an underdog of +230 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Princeton has an implied victory probability of 30.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Missouri vs. Princeton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150 % of Games Over 150 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Missouri 17 51.5% 79.4 154.8 74.3 142.4 149.5 Princeton 8 28.6% 75.4 154.8 68.1 142.4 143.2

Additional Missouri vs Princeton Insights & Trends

Missouri is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 games.

The Missouri Tigers have gone over the total in four of their last 10 contests.

Princeton has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in its past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Princeton Tigers have gone over the total six times.

The Missouri Tigers average 11.3 more points per game (79.4) than the Princeton Tigers give up (68.1).

Missouri has a 13-6-1 record against the spread and a 21-0 record overall when scoring more than 68.1 points.

The Princeton Tigers put up only 1.1 more points per game (75.4) than the Missouri Tigers allow their opponents to score (74.3).

Princeton is 8-4 against the spread and 11-3 overall when it scores more than 74.3 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Missouri vs. Princeton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Missouri 17-15-1 4-6-1 17-16-0 Princeton 16-12-0 2-0 15-12-1

Missouri vs. Princeton Home/Away Splits

Missouri Princeton 16-3 Home Record 11-3 5-5 Away Record 7-4 7-10-1 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.4 73.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.4 11-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-1 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.