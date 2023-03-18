Ohio State vs. JMU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Ohio State Buckeyes (25-7) and James Madison Dukes (26-7) matching up at Value City Arena has a projected final score of 78-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Ohio State, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 1:30 PM ET on March 18.
The Buckeyes are coming off of a 105-72 loss to Iowa in their most recent game on Sunday.
Ohio State vs. JMU Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Ohio State vs. JMU Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ohio State 78, JMU 62
Ohio State Schedule Analysis
- The Buckeyes' best win of the season came in a 79-75 victory versus the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers on March 4.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Buckeyes are 8-6 (.571%) -- tied for the 14th-most wins.
- Ohio State has six wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 21st-most in the country.
Ohio State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-75 over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on March 4
- 87-75 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 8
- 96-77 on the road over Louisville (No. 19) on November 30
- 74-61 on the road over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on February 20
- 81-79 over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on March 3
JMU Schedule Analysis
- The Dukes beat the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (No. 92-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 78-66 win on December 21 -- their best win of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Buckeyes are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 92nd-most victories.
JMU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-66 on the road over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 92) on December 21
- 67-63 at home over Liberty (No. 94) on November 23
- 80-79 at home over Troy (No. 133) on January 21
- 58-54 on the road over Texas State (No. 148) on February 16
- 81-51 over Texas State (No. 148) on March 6
Ohio State Performance Insights
- The Buckeyes' +400 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 80.8 points per game (eighth in college basketball) while giving up 68.3 per outing (277th in college basketball).
- Ohio State's offense has been less effective in Big Ten games this season, averaging 74.8 points per contest, compared to its season average of 80.8 PPG.
- At home, the Buckeyes are posting 4.9 more points per game (82.9) than they are away from home (78).
- Defensively, Ohio State has played better at home this season, surrendering 64.5 points per game, compared to 67 in road games.
- The Buckeyes' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, putting up 74.3 points a contest compared to the 80.8 they've averaged this year.
JMU Performance Insights
- The Dukes' +312 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 69.7 points per game (89th in college basketball) while allowing 60.2 per contest (74th in college basketball).
- JMU scores fewer points in conference action (68.1 per game) than overall (69.7).
- At home, the Dukes average 69.1 points per game. Away, they average 69.4.
- At home JMU is giving up 62.3 points per game, 1.4 more than it is on the road (60.9).
- In their last 10 games, the Dukes are compiling 67.6 points per contest, compared to their season average of 69.7.
