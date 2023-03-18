Ohio State vs. JMU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Saturday's contest between the Ohio State Buckeyes (25-7) and James Madison Dukes (26-7) matching up at Value City Arena has a projected final score of 78-61 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Ohio State, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 1:30 PM ET on March 18.
Last time out, the Buckeyes lost 105-72 to Iowa on Sunday.
Ohio State vs. JMU Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Ohio State vs. JMU Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ohio State 78, JMU 61
Ohio State Schedule Analysis
- When the Buckeyes defeated the Indiana Hoosiers (No. 2 in the AP's Top 25) on March 4 by a score of 79-75, it was their signature win of the season so far.
- The Buckeyes have nine wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.
- Ohio State has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (six).
Ohio State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-75 over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on March 4
- 87-75 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 8
- 96-77 on the road over Louisville (No. 20) on November 30
- 74-61 on the road over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on February 20
- 81-79 over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on March 3
JMU Schedule Analysis
- The Dukes' signature win of the season came against the Liberty Lady Flames, a top 100 team (No. 94), according to our computer rankings. The Dukes captured the 67-63 home win on November 23.
- The Buckeyes have tied for the 118th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (four).
JMU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-63 at home over Liberty (No. 94) on November 23
- 78-66 on the road over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 95) on December 21
- 80-79 at home over Troy (No. 130) on January 21
- 58-54 on the road over Texas State (No. 148) on February 16
- 81-51 over Texas State (No. 148) on March 6
Ohio State Performance Insights
- The Buckeyes are outscoring opponents by 12.5 points per game with a +400 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.8 points per game (eighth in college basketball) and allow 68.3 per contest (278th in college basketball).
- In conference games, Ohio State tallies fewer points per game (74.8) than its overall average (80.8).
- The Buckeyes are posting 82.9 points per game this season at home, which is 4.9 more points than they're averaging in road games (78).
- Ohio State surrenders 64.5 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 67 on the road.
- The Buckeyes have seen a decrease in scoring lately, racking up 74.3 points per game in their last 10 outings, 6.5 points fewer than the 80.8 they've scored this season.
JMU Performance Insights
- The Dukes outscore opponents by 9.5 points per game (posting 69.7 points per game, 90th in college basketball, and allowing 60.2 per outing, 74th in college basketball) and have a +312 scoring differential.
- JMU has averaged 1.6 fewer points in Sun Belt action (68.1) than overall (69.7).
- The Dukes are putting up fewer points at home (69.1 per game) than on the road (69.4).
- JMU allows 62.3 points per game at home, and 60.9 away.
- In their last 10 games, the Dukes are scoring 67.6 points per contest, 2.1 fewer points than their season average (69.7).
