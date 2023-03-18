Saturday's contest at Value City Arena has the Ohio State Buckeyes (25-7) going head to head against the James Madison Dukes (26-7) at 1:30 PM ET (on March 18). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 78-62 win as our model heavily favors Ohio State.

The Buckeyes are coming off of a 105-72 loss to Iowa in their last game on Sunday.

Ohio State vs. JMU Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Ohio State vs. JMU Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 78, JMU 62

Ohio State Schedule Analysis

The Buckeyes beat the No. 2-ranked Indiana Hoosiers, 79-75, on March 4, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Buckeyes are 8-6 (.571%) -- tied for the 14th-most wins.

Ohio State has six wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 21st-most in the country.

Ohio State 2022-23 Best Wins

79-75 over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on March 4

87-75 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 8

96-77 on the road over Louisville (No. 19) on November 30

74-61 on the road over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on February 20

81-79 over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on March 3

Ohio State Performance Insights