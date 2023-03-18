Saturday's contest at The William B. Finneran Pavilion has the Villanova Wildcats (28-6) squaring off against the Cleveland State Vikings (30-4) at 1:00 PM ET (on March 18). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 71-59 win as our model heavily favors Villanova.

The Wildcats are coming off of a 67-56 loss to UConn in their most recent game on Monday.

Villanova vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Villanova vs. Cleveland State Score Prediction

Prediction: Villanova 71, Cleveland State 59

Villanova Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats took down the Creighton Bluejays (No. 14 in our computer rankings) in a 63-61 win on March 5 -- their signature victory of the season.

The Wildcats have eight wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 15th-most in the nation.

Villanova has nine wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the second-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Wildcats are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 43rd-most victories.

Villanova 2022-23 Best Wins

63-61 over Creighton (No. 14) on March 5

73-57 on the road over Creighton (No. 14) on January 20

69-59 on the road over Princeton (No. 33) on November 11

54-52 on the road over Marquette (No. 37) on December 28

73-54 at home over Marquette (No. 37) on February 1

Cleveland State Schedule Analysis

On March 7, the Vikings picked up their signature win of the season, a 73-61 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix, a top 100 team (No. 61), according to our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Wildcats are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 43rd-most victories.

Cleveland State has tied for the third-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (22).

Cleveland State 2022-23 Best Wins

73-61 over Green Bay (No. 61) on March 7

90-83 on the road over DePaul (No. 63) on November 15

63-60 over Northern Kentucky (No. 154) on March 6

57-56 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 154) on February 16

77-68 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 173) on December 29

Villanova Performance Insights

The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 12.3 points per game with a +417 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.7 points per game (74th in college basketball) and give up 58.4 per contest (41st in college basketball).

On offense, Villanova is posting 70.5 points per game this season in conference tilts. To compare, its overall average (70.7 points per game) is 0.2 PPG higher.

The Wildcats are scoring 71.4 points per game this year in home games, which is 0.1 more points than they're averaging in road games (71.3).

Villanova surrenders 56.7 points per game at home, compared to 55.1 in away games.

The Wildcats have been putting up 71.2 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little higher than the 70.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

