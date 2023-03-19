Coming off a defeat last time out, the Vegas Golden Knights will host the Columbus Blue Jackets (who also lost their most recent game) on Sunday at 4:00 PM ET.

Tune in to ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSOH, SportsNet, and SportsNet to see the Golden Knights and the Blue Jackets take the ice.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSOH, SportsNet, and SportsNet

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Blue Jackets vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/28/2022 Blue Jackets Golden Knights 3-2 (F/SO) VEG

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets' total of 259 goals given up (3.8 per game) is 29th in the league.

With 179 goals (2.6 per game), the Blue Jackets have the NHL's 30th-ranked offense.

In their past 10 matchups, the Blue Jackets have gone 3-5-2 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have allowed 4.2 goals per game (42 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that stretch.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Johnny Gaudreau 66 17 46 63 44 42 - Patrik Laine 53 22 26 48 38 24 37% Boone Jenner 57 23 17 40 23 24 55.3% Jack Roslovic 65 7 29 36 38 26 45.4% Kent Johnson 65 14 19 33 31 20 26.7%

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in NHL play, giving up 192 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank 10th.

The Golden Knights rank 16th in the league with 220 goals scored (3.2 per game).

Over the last 10 contests, the Golden Knights have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Golden Knights have allowed 2.7 goals per game (27 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that stretch.

Golden Knights Key Players