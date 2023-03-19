The Cleveland State Vikings (21-13) hit the court against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (20-13) at 11:00 AM ET on Sunday, March 19, 2023 on FloSports.

Cleveland State vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida TV: FloSports

Cleveland State Stats Insights

This season, the Vikings have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 42.1% of shots the Colonels' opponents have made.

Cleveland State has a 17-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.

The Vikings are the 110th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Colonels rank seventh.

The Vikings score 71.7 points per game, only 0.4 fewer points than the 72.1 the Colonels give up.

Cleveland State has a 12-1 record when putting up more than 72.1 points.

Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Cleveland State has played better in home games this season, posting 74.1 points per game, compared to 68.6 per game in road games.

The Vikings are giving up 67.1 points per game this year in home games, which is 1.5 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (68.6).

In terms of three-pointers, Cleveland State has played better when playing at home this year, draining 5.6 threes per game with a 31.5% three-point percentage, compared to 4.5 threes per game and a 29.1% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Cleveland State Schedule