Sunday's game between the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (20-13) and Cleveland State Vikings (21-13) squaring off at Ocean Center has a projected final score of 72-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Eastern Kentucky, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 11:00 AM ET on March 19.

The game has no line set.

Cleveland State vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

FloSports Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Ocean Center

Cleveland State vs. Eastern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Kentucky 72, Cleveland State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Cleveland State vs. Eastern Kentucky

Computer Predicted Spread: Eastern Kentucky (-0.4)

Eastern Kentucky (-0.4) Computer Predicted Total: 142.1

Eastern Kentucky's record against the spread this season is 17-10-0, and Cleveland State's is 16-15-0. The Colonels have an 11-16-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Vikings have a record of 18-13-0 when it comes to hitting the over. In the last 10 contests, Eastern Kentucky has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall. Cleveland State has gone 4-6 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 matches.

Cleveland State Performance Insights

The Vikings put up 71.7 points per game (183rd in college basketball) while giving up 68.1 per contest (121st in college basketball). They have a +123 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.6 points per game.

Cleveland State wins the rebound battle by an average of 1.1 boards. It collects 32.8 rebounds per game (112th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.7.

Cleveland State makes 5.1 three-pointers per game (347th in college basketball), 1.9 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 31% from deep (332nd in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 31.8%.

Cleveland State wins the turnover battle by 2.3 per game, committing 10.9 (82nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.2.

