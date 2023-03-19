The Vegas Golden Knights (42-21-6) host the Columbus Blue Jackets (21-40-7) at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, March 19 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSOH, SportsNet, and SportsNet, with both teams fresh off of a loss. The Golden Knights are coming off a 7-2 defeat to the Calgary Flames, while the Blue Jackets fell to the Anaheim Ducks 7-4 in their last game.

In the last 10 games, the Blue Jackets have recorded a 3-5-2 record after totaling 34 total goals (eight power-play goals on 27 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 29.6%). Their opponents have scored a combined 42 goals in those games.

Before watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which club will take home the victory in Sunday's hockey action.

Blue Jackets vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Sunday

Our projection model for this game expects a final score of Golden Knights 5, Blue Jackets 2.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-315)

Golden Knights (-315) Total Pick: Under (6.5)

Under (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-3.0)

Blue Jackets Splits and Trends

The Blue Jackets have a 21-40-7 record this season and are 6-7-13 in games that have gone to overtime.

Columbus has earned 22 points (8-6-6) in its 20 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Blue Jackets scored just one goal in 13 games and they lost every time.

When Columbus has scored two goals this season, they've earned three points (0-13-3 record).

The Blue Jackets have scored at least three goals 33 times, earning 46 points from those matchups (21-8-4).

This season, Columbus has recorded a single power-play goal in 17 games and picked up 15 points with a record of 6-8-3.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Columbus is 6-11-1 (13 points).

The Blue Jackets have been outshot by opponents in 47 games, going 15-27-5 to register 35 points.

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 16th 3.19 Goals Scored 2.63 29th 10th 2.78 Goals Allowed 3.81 31st 14th 31.9 Shots 29.6 25th 13th 30.9 Shots Allowed 35.1 30th 19th 20.8% Power Play % 18.2% 27th 17th 79.3% Penalty Kill % 77% 20th

Blue Jackets vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSOH, SportsNet, and SportsNet

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

