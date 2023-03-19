The No. 2 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (27-6) will look to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament Round of 32 matchup against the No. 10 seed Georgia Lady Bulldogs (22-11) on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, starting at 3:00 PM.

Iowa vs. Georgia Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Bulldogs score only 3.4 fewer points per game (67.1) than the Hawkeyes give up to opponents (70.5).
  • Georgia is 9-3 when it scores more than 70.5 points.
  • Iowa is 13-0 when it allows fewer than 67.1 points.
  • The 87.8 points per game the Hawkeyes put up are 29.5 more points than the Lady Bulldogs give up (58.3).
  • Iowa is 23-6 when scoring more than 58.3 points.
  • When Georgia gives up fewer than 87.8 points, it is 20-10.
  • The Hawkeyes are making 51.2% of their shots from the field, 13.7% higher than the Lady Bulldogs concede to opponents (37.5%).

Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/4/2023 Maryland W 89-84 Target Center
3/5/2023 Ohio State W 105-72 Target Center
3/17/2023 SE Louisiana W 95-43 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
3/19/2023 Georgia - Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Georgia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/2/2023 Auburn W 63-47 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/3/2023 LSU L 83-66 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/17/2023 Florida State W 66-54 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
3/19/2023 @ Iowa - Carver-Hawkeye Arena

