The Second Round round of the Women's NCAA Tournament on March 19 has eight games on the schedule, with the most intriguing matchup being a clash between No. 8 South Florida and No. 1 South Carolina. For information on game times, details on how to watch each game, and everything else March Madness related, check out our breakdown below.

Second Round Odds and How to Watch

No. 8 South Florida Bulls vs. No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Colonial Life Arena
  • Location: Columbia, South Carolina

No. 10 Georgia Lady Bulldogs vs. No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
  • Location: Iowa City, Iowa

No. 11 Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Purcell Pavilion
  • Location: South Bend, Indiana

No. 9 South Dakota State Jackrabbits vs. No. 1 Virginia Tech Hokies

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Cassell Coliseum
  • Location: Blacksburg, Virginia

No. 7 Arizona Wildcats vs. No. 2 Maryland Terrapins

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Xfinity Center
  • Location: College Park, Maryland

No. 10 Princeton Tigers vs. No. 2 Utah Utes

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Jon M. Huntsman Center
  • Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

No. 6 Michigan Wolverines vs. No. 3 LSU Lady Tigers

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
  • Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 1 Stanford Cardinal

  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Maples Pavilion
  • Location: Stanford, California

