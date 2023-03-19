The No. 3 seed Xavier Musketeers (26-9) take to the court against the No. 11 seed Pittsburgh Panthers (24-11) with a Sweet 16 berth in the Midwest Region of the bracket up for grabs on Sunday at Greensboro Coliseum.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Xavier vs. Pittsburgh matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Xavier vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET

Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

How to Watch on TV: CBS

Xavier vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Xavier vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends

Xavier has covered 18 times in 33 chances against the spread this season.

Musketeers games have gone over the point total 20 out of 33 times this season.

Pittsburgh is 23-10-1 ATS this season.

Panthers games have hit the over 21 out of 34 times this year.

Xavier Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5500

+5500 Xavier is three spots lower based on its national championship odds (23rd-best in college basketball) compared to its computer ranking (20th-best).

In terms of their national championship odds, the Musketeers have had the 69th-biggest change this season, improving from +8000 at the start to +5500.

Xavier has a 1.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

