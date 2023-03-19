Xavier vs. Pittsburgh: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Second Round
The No. 3 seed Xavier Musketeers (26-9) look to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament when they meet the No. 11 seed Pittsburgh Panthers (24-11) on Sunday at 12:10 PM.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Xavier vs. Pittsburgh matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Xavier vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Xavier vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Xavier Moneyline
|Pittsburgh Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Xavier (-5.5)
|151.5
|-210
|+175
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Xavier (-5)
|151
|-210
|+180
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Xavier (-5)
|151
|-200
|+165
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Xavier vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends
- Xavier has put together an 18-15-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Musketeers and their opponents have combined to hit the over 20 out of 33 times this season.
- Pittsburgh has put together a 23-10-1 ATS record so far this year.
- A total of 21 Panthers games this year have hit the over.
Xavier Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5000
- Xavier is only 22nd-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), but 20th-best according to computer rankings.
- The Musketeers have experienced the 67th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +8000 at the start of the season to +5000.
- The implied probability of Xavier winning the national championship, based on its +5000 moneyline odds, is 2%.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.