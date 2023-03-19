Sunday's game between the Xavier Musketeers (26-9) and the Pittsburgh Panthers (24-11) at Greensboro Coliseum has a projected final score of 77-73 based on our computer prediction, with Xavier taking home the win. Tipoff is at 12:10 PM on March 19.

Based on our computer prediction, Pittsburgh is projected to cover the spread (4.5) against Xavier. The two sides are projected to come in below the 152.5 over/under.

Xavier vs. Pittsburgh Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Line: Xavier -4.5

Xavier -4.5 Point Total: 152.5

152.5 Moneyline (To Win): Xavier -200, Pittsburgh +165

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Xavier vs. Pittsburgh Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 77, Pittsburgh 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Pittsburgh

Pick ATS: Pittsburgh (+4.5)



Pittsburgh (+4.5) Pick OU: Under (152.5)



Xavier is 16-15-0 against the spread, while Pittsburgh's ATS record this season is 21-11-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Musketeers are 19-12-0 and the Panthers are 20-12-0. The teams score an average of 156.3 points per game, 3.8 more points than this matchup's total. Xavier has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over the last 10 contests. Pittsburgh has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers average 81.1 points per game (12th in college basketball) while giving up 73.9 per contest (290th in college basketball). They have a +255 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.2 points per game.

The 34.8 rebounds per game Xavier averages rank 34th in the nation, and are 5.8 more than the 29 its opponents pull down per outing.

Xavier knocks down 7.4 three-pointers per game (181st in college basketball) at a 39.1% rate (fourth-best in college basketball), compared to the 7.5 its opponents make while shooting 35.6% from deep.

The Musketeers rank 17th in college basketball with 101.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 196th in college basketball defensively with 92.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Xavier forces 11.5 turnovers per game (213th in college basketball) while committing 12.3 (222nd in college basketball action).

Pittsburgh Performance Insights

The Panthers have a +205 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.9 points per game. They're putting up 75.2 points per game, 92nd in college basketball, and are allowing 69.3 per contest to rank 151st in college basketball.

Pittsburgh wins the rebound battle by an average of 1.5 boards. It grabs 33.1 rebounds per game (95th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.6.

Pittsburgh connects on 9.1 three-pointers per game (29th in college basketball), 1.5 more than its opponents. It shoots 36.1% from deep (75th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 32.6%.

Pittsburgh has committed 10.7 turnovers per game (60th in college basketball) while forcing 11 (266th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.