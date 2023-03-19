Sunday's game that pits the Xavier Musketeers (26-9) versus the Pittsburgh Panthers (24-11) at Greensboro Coliseum has a projected final score of 77-73 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Xavier, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 12:10 PM on March 19.

According to our computer prediction, Pittsburgh projects to cover the 5.5-point spread in its matchup versus Xavier. The over/under is listed at 151.5, and the two sides are projected to come in below that total.

Xavier vs. Pittsburgh Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Line: Xavier -5.5

Xavier -5.5 Point Total: 151.5

151.5 Moneyline (To Win): Xavier -210, Pittsburgh +175

Xavier vs. Pittsburgh Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 77, Pittsburgh 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Pittsburgh

Pick ATS: Pittsburgh (+5.5)



Pittsburgh (+5.5) Pick OU: Under (151.5)



Xavier's record against the spread this season is 16-15-0, while Pittsburgh's is 21-11-0. The Musketeers have a 19-12-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Panthers have a record of 20-12-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams score 156.3 points per game, 4.8 more points than this matchup's total. Xavier is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 games, while Pittsburgh has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers have a +255 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.2 points per game. They're putting up 81.1 points per game to rank 11th in college basketball and are giving up 73.9 per outing to rank 291st in college basketball.

The 34.8 rebounds per game Xavier averages rank 35th in college basketball, and are 5.8 more than the 29.0 its opponents pull down per contest.

Xavier knocks down 7.4 three-pointers per game (181st in college basketball) at a 39.1% rate (fourth-best in college basketball), compared to the 7.5 its opponents make while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc.

The Musketeers rank 17th in college basketball by averaging 101.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 197th in college basketball, allowing 92.1 points per 100 possessions.

Xavier has committed 12.3 turnovers per game (222nd in college basketball action) while forcing 11.5 (213th in college basketball).

Pittsburgh Performance Insights

The Panthers are outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game, with a +205 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.2 points per game (92nd in college basketball) and allow 69.3 per contest (153rd in college basketball).

Pittsburgh grabs 33.1 rebounds per game (95th in college basketball) while conceding 31.6 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.5 boards per game.

Pittsburgh makes 1.5 more threes per contest than the opposition, 9.1 (29th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.6.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Panthers commit 10.7 per game (60th in college basketball) and force 11.0 (265th in college basketball).

