Sunday's game between the Xavier Musketeers (26-9) and Pittsburgh Panthers (24-11) going head-to-head at Greensboro Coliseum has a projected final score of 77-73 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Xavier, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at TBA on March 19.

Based on our computer prediction, Pittsburgh projects to cover the 4.5-point spread in its matchup against Xavier. The over/under has been set at 152.5, and the two sides are projected to come in below that total.

Xavier vs. Pittsburgh Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: TBD

TBD Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Line: Xavier -4.5

Xavier -4.5 Point Total: 152.5

152.5 Moneyline (To Win): Xavier -200, Pittsburgh +165

Xavier vs. Pittsburgh Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 77, Pittsburgh 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Pittsburgh

Pick ATS: Pittsburgh (+4.5)



Pittsburgh (+4.5) Pick OU: Under (152.5)



Xavier's record against the spread so far this season is 16-15-0, while Pittsburgh's is 21-11-0. A total of 19 out of the Musketeers' games this season have hit the over, and 20 of the Panthers' games have gone over. The teams score 156.3 points per game, 3.8 more points than this matchup's total. Xavier has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over the last 10 contests. Pittsburgh has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers have a +255 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.2 points per game. They're putting up 81.1 points per game to rank 12th in college basketball and are giving up 73.9 per contest to rank 290th in college basketball.

The 34.8 rebounds per game Xavier averages rank 34th in the nation, and are 5.8 more than the 29 its opponents collect per outing.

Xavier knocks down 7.4 three-pointers per game (181st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.5 on average.

The Musketeers rank 17th in college basketball with 101.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 196th in college basketball defensively with 92.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Xavier forces 11.5 turnovers per game (213th in college basketball) while committing 12.3 (222nd in college basketball play).

