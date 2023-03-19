The No. 3 seed Xavier Musketeers (26-9) and the No. 11 seed Pittsburgh Panthers (24-11) play in the NCAA Tournament with a ticket to the Sweet 16 of the Midwest Region bracket up for grabs on Sunday at Greensboro Coliseum, starting at 12:10 PM. Xavier is a 4.5-point favorite in the Round of 32 contest, which airs on CBS. The point total for the matchup is 152.5.

Xavier vs. Pittsburgh Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Xavier -4.5 152.5

Xavier Betting Records & Stats

Xavier and its opponents have combined to score more than 152.5 points in 18 of 31 games this season.

The average total in Xavier's outings this year is 155, 2.5 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Musketeers have a 16-15-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Xavier has been favored 20 times and won 17, or 85%, of those games.

This season, Xavier has won 10 of its 13 games, or 76.9%, when favored by at least -200 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from Xavier, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

Xavier vs. Pittsburgh Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Xavier 18 58.1% 81.1 156.3 73.9 143.2 152.2 Pittsburgh 8 25% 75.2 156.3 69.3 143.2 140.9

Additional Xavier Insights & Trends

Xavier is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Musketeers have hit the over three times.

The Musketeers average 11.8 more points per game (81.1) than the Panthers give up (69.3).

Xavier has a 14-8 record against the spread and a 23-3 record overall when scoring more than 69.3 points.

Xavier vs. Pittsburgh Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Xavier 16-15-0 4-9 19-12-0 Pittsburgh 21-11-0 8-3 20-12-0

Xavier vs. Pittsburgh Home/Away Splits

Xavier Pittsburgh 15-2 Home Record 14-3 7-4 Away Record 7-5 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 9-2-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.8 80.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.4 12-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-5-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

