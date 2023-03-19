The No. 3 seed Xavier Musketeers (26-9) are set to take on the No. 11 seed Pittsburgh Panthers (24-11) with a Sweet 16 spot in the Midwest Region of the bracket on the line on Sunday at Greensboro Coliseum. Xavier is a 5.5-point favorite to advance in this second round matchup, which airs on CBS. The point total is 151.5 for the matchup.

Xavier vs. Pittsburgh Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Xavier -5.5 151.5

Xavier Betting Records & Stats

Xavier's 31 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 151.5 points 18 times.

Xavier has an average total of 155 in its contests this year, 3.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Musketeers have put together a 16-15-0 record against the spread.

Xavier has been the favorite in 20 games this season and won 17 (85%) of those contests.

This season, Xavier has won 10 of its 13 games, or 76.9%, when favored by at least -210 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for Xavier.

Xavier vs. Pittsburgh Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Xavier 18 58.1% 81.1 156.3 73.9 143.2 152.2 Pittsburgh 8 25% 75.2 156.3 69.3 143.2 140.9

Additional Xavier Insights & Trends

Xavier has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over its past 10 games.

The Musketeers have hit the over in three of their past 10 outings.

The Musketeers average 11.8 more points per game (81.1) than the Panthers allow (69.3).

Xavier has a 14-8 record against the spread and a 23-3 record overall when scoring more than 69.3 points.

Xavier vs. Pittsburgh Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Xavier 16-15-0 4-8 19-12-0 Pittsburgh 21-11-0 7-3 20-12-0

Xavier vs. Pittsburgh Home/Away Splits

Xavier Pittsburgh 15-2 Home Record 14-3 7-4 Away Record 7-5 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 9-2-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.8 80.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.4 12-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-5-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

