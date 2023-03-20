Monday's contest between the Bowling Green Falcons (28-6) and the Green Bay Phoenix (28-5) at Kress Events Center should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-65, with Bowling Green taking home the win. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on March 20.

In their last time out, the Falcons won on Thursday 87-80 over Liberty.

Bowling Green vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Bowling Green vs. Green Bay Score Prediction

Prediction: Bowling Green 67, Green Bay 65

Bowling Green Schedule Analysis

The Falcons' best win of the season came against the Toledo Rockets, a top 100 team (No. 61), according to our computer rankings. The Falcons captured the 88-76 home win on January 18.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Bowling Green is 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the 43rd-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Falcons are 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most victories.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Bowling Green is 14-2 (.875%) -- tied for the 36th-most victories.

Bowling Green 2022-23 Best Wins

88-76 at home over Toledo (No. 61) on January 18

70-61 over Ball State (No. 72) on March 10

81-76 at home over Ball State (No. 72) on March 1

87-80 at home over Liberty (No. 94) on March 16

75-69 on the road over Kent State (No. 105) on February 11

Bowling Green Performance Insights