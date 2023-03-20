Ohio State vs. North Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's contest features the Ohio State Buckeyes (26-7) and the North Carolina Tar Heels (22-10) squaring off at Value City Arena (on March 20) at 4:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-67 victory for Ohio State.
The Buckeyes enter this matchup following an 80-66 win over JMU on Saturday.
Ohio State vs. North Carolina Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Ohio State vs. North Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ohio State 71, North Carolina 67
Ohio State Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Buckeyes beat the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers, 79-75, on March 4.
- The Buckeyes have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (nine).
- Ohio State has six wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 22nd-most in Division 1.
Ohio State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-75 over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on March 4
- 87-75 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 8
- 96-77 on the road over Louisville (No. 23) on November 30
- 66-57 at home over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on December 31
- 74-61 on the road over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on February 20
Ohio State Performance Insights
- The Buckeyes are outscoring opponents by 12.5 points per game with a +414 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.7 points per game (eighth in college basketball) and give up 68.2 per outing (275th in college basketball).
- With 74.8 points per game in Big Ten action, Ohio State is putting up 5.9 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (80.7 PPG).
- The Buckeyes post 82.8 points per game in home games, compared to 78 points per game away from home, a difference of 4.8 points per contest.
- Ohio State is ceding 64.6 points per game this year at home, which is 2.4 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (67).
- On offense, the Buckeyes have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 73.3 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 80.7 they've put up over the course of this season.
