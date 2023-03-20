Monday's game between the Ohio State Buckeyes (26-7) and North Carolina Tar Heels (22-10) going head-to-head at Value City Arena has a projected final score of 71-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Ohio State, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET on March 20.

The Buckeyes took care of business in their last outing 80-66 against JMU on Saturday.

Ohio State vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Ohio State vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 71, North Carolina 68

Ohio State Schedule Analysis

The Buckeyes notched their signature win of the season on March 4, when they took down the Indiana Hoosiers, who rank No. 2 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 79-75.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Buckeyes are 9-6 (.600%) -- tied for the 11th-most wins.

Ohio State has six wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 22nd-most in Division 1.

Ohio State 2022-23 Best Wins

79-75 over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on March 4

87-75 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 8

96-77 on the road over Louisville (No. 23) on November 30

81-79 over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on March 3

74-61 on the road over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on February 20

Ohio State Performance Insights