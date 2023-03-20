The No. 6 seed North Carolina Tar Heels (22-10) head into their second round NCAA Tournament matchup against the No. 3 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (26-7) on Monday at 4:00 PM. The winner will move on to the Sweet 16 in the N/A Region bracket.

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Ohio State vs. North Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Tar Heels score only 0.7 more points per game (68.9) than the Buckeyes allow their opponents to score (68.2).

North Carolina has put together a 15-1 record in games it scores more than 68.2 points.

Ohio State's record is 17-0 when it gives up fewer than 68.9 points.

The Buckeyes put up 80.7 points per game, 21.2 more points than the 59.5 the Tar Heels give up.

Ohio State has a 23-4 record when putting up more than 59.5 points.

North Carolina is 20-8 when giving up fewer than 80.7 points.

The Buckeyes shoot 46.3% from the field, 9.9% higher than the Tar Heels concede defensively.

Ohio State Schedule