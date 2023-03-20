Coming off a victory last time out, the Florida Panthers will visit the Detroit Red Wings (who lost their most recent game) on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

You can tune in to NHL Network, TVAS, BSDET, and BSFL to watch as the Panthers and the Red Wings hit the ice.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, TVAS, BSDET, and BSFL

NHL Network, TVAS, BSDET, and BSFL

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Red Wings vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/6/2023 Red Wings Panthers 3-2 FLA 12/8/2022 Panthers Red Wings 5-1 FLA

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings' total of 221 goals given up (3.2 per game) is 17th in the NHL.

The Red Wings' 199 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 24th in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Red Wings have gone 2-7-1 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Red Wings have given up 39 goals (3.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (22 total) during that time.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Larkin 67 25 40 65 38 50 54.4% David Perron 68 16 25 41 29 32 18.2% Dominik Kubalik 67 18 21 39 16 11 50% Andrew Copp 68 8 30 38 36 20 48.9% Lucas Raymond 60 16 21 37 23 29 31.3%

Panthers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Panthers are allowing 232 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 23rd in NHL play.

The Panthers' 240 total goals (3.5 per game) rank sixth in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Panthers are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have allowed 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) over that time.

Panthers Key Players