Red Wings vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Florida Panthers (35-27-7) and Detroit Red Wings (30-29-9) play at Little Caesars Arena on Monday, March 20 at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network, TVAS, BSDET, and BSFL. The Panthers took down the New Jersey Devils 4-2 in their last game, while the Red Wings are coming off a 5-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.
Red Wings vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, TVAS, BSDET, and BSFL
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-180)
|Red Wings (+155)
|6.5
Red Wings Betting Insights
- This season the Red Wings have been an underdog 49 times, and won 20, or 40.8%, of those games.
- Detroit has a record of 7-13, a 35.0% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +155 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 39.2% chance of victory for the Red Wings.
- Detroit and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in 31 of 68 games this season.
Red Wings vs. Panthers Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|240 (6th)
|Goals
|199 (24th)
|232 (23rd)
|Goals Allowed
|221 (17th)
|52 (8th)
|Power Play Goals
|49 (14th)
|64 (30th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|45 (19th)
Red Wings Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Detroit has gone over the total five times.
- The Red Wings have averaged a total of 6.1 goals in their last 10 games, 0.4 fewer than this game's over/under of 6.5.
- During the last 10 games, the Red Wings and their opponents are averaging 2.3 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 7.9 goals.
- The Red Wings' 199 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 24th in the NHL.
- The Red Wings have given up 3.2 goals per game, 221 total, which ranks 17th among league teams.
- They have a -22 goal differential, which ranks 23rd in the league.
