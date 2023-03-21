The Detroit Red Wings (30-30-9) will attempt to stop a six-game road losing streak when they play the St. Louis Blues (31-33-5) on Tuesday, March 21 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and BSDET.

The Red Wings' offense has scored 22 goals in their past 10 outings, while their defense has conceded 38 goals. They have registered 32 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored six goals (18.8%). They are 2-7-1 over those contests.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will emerge with the victory in Tuesday's hockey action.

Red Wings vs. Blues Predictions for Tuesday

Our projection model for this game predicts a final score of Blues 4, Red Wings 3.

Moneyline Pick: Blues (-140)

Blues (-140) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Blues (-0.7)

Red Wings Splits and Trends

The Red Wings (30-30-9 overall) have posted a record of 6-9-15 in contests that have gone to OT this season.

In the 21 games Detroit has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 22 points.

This season the Red Wings recorded only one goal in 12 games and they lost every time.

Detroit has earned seven points (2-9-3 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Red Wings have earned 62 points in their 40 games with three or more goals scored.

This season, Detroit has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 26 games has a record of 12-9-5 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Detroit has posted a record of 13-11-4 (30 points).

The Red Wings have been outshot by opponents in 38 games, going 17-16-5 to record 39 points.

Blues Rank Blues AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 17th 3.12 Goals Scored 2.91 23rd 26th 3.64 Goals Allowed 3.28 20th 28th 28.7 Shots 28.7 28th 24th 32.5 Shots Allowed 30.6 11th 20th 20.6% Power Play % 20.8% 19th 20th 76.6% Penalty Kill % 77.9% 19th

Red Wings vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSDET

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSDET

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

