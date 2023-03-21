The Brooklyn Nets (39-32) are underdogs (+2.5) as they attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (45-28) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Barclays Center. The game airs on NBA TV, YES, and BSOH. The point total is 218.5 in the matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Nets Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • TV: NBA TV, YES, and BSOH
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Cavaliers -2.5 218.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

  • Cleveland's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 218.5 points 37 times.
  • Cleveland's outings this year have an average total of 218.8, 0.3 more points than this game's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Cavaliers have compiled a 40-33-0 record against the spread.
  • Cleveland has entered the game as favorites 57 times this season and won 42, or 73.7%, of those games.
  • This season, Cleveland has won 34 of its 44 games, or 77.3%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Cavaliers.

Cavaliers vs. Nets Over/Under Stats

Cavaliers vs Nets Total Facts
Games Over 218.5 % of Games Over 218.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Cavaliers 37 50.7% 112.2 225.6 106.6 219.4 219.7
Nets 44 62% 113.4 225.6 112.8 219.4 227

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

  • The Cavaliers have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over their past 10 contests.
  • Six of Cavaliers' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
  • Against the spread, Cleveland has fared better when playing at home, covering 24 times in 37 home games, and 16 times in 36 road games.
  • The 112.2 points per game the Cavaliers record are just 0.6 fewer points than the Nets allow (112.8).
  • Cleveland is 31-13 against the spread and 33-11 overall when scoring more than 112.8 points.

Cavaliers vs. Nets Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Nets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Cavaliers 40-33 31-20 36-37
Nets 38-33 16-8 31-40

Cavaliers vs. Nets Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Cavaliers Nets
112.2
Points Scored (PG)
 113.4
25
NBA Rank (PPG)
 19
31-13
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 35-17
33-11
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 36-16
106.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.8
1
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 12
35-17
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 23-13
41-11
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 26-10

