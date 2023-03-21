How to Watch the Red Wings vs. Blues Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 21
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Blues will host the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, March 21, with the Red Wings having dropped six consecutive road games.
Tune in to ESPN+, BSMW, and BSDET to see the Blues and the Red Wings meet.
Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings have conceded 226 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 17th in the league.
- The Red Wings have 201 goals this season (2.9 per game), 25th in the league.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Red Wings are 2-7-1 (55.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Red Wings have allowed 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 22 goals during that time.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Larkin
|68
|26
|40
|66
|39
|50
|54.2%
|David Perron
|69
|16
|26
|42
|29
|32
|18.2%
|Andrew Copp
|69
|8
|31
|39
|36
|20
|49%
|Dominik Kubalik
|68
|18
|21
|39
|16
|11
|50%
|Lucas Raymond
|61
|16
|22
|38
|24
|29
|29.4%
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues rank 26th in goals against, conceding 251 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL play.
- The Blues rank 20th in the NHL with 215 goals scored (3.1 per game).
- In the last 10 contests, the Blues are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Blues have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) over that time.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jordan Kyrou
|66
|31
|33
|64
|45
|46
|41.7%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|54
|23
|39
|62
|25
|31
|32.8%
|Robert Thomas
|66
|16
|44
|60
|39
|61
|53.3%
|Brayden Schenn
|69
|18
|33
|51
|41
|31
|46.7%
|Justin Faulk
|69
|8
|27
|35
|49
|44
|-
