The Detroit Red Wings (30-30-9) will try to stop a six-game road losing streak when they play the St. Louis Blues (31-33-5) on Tuesday, March 21 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and BSDET.

Red Wings vs. Blues Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSDET

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSDET Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Favorite Underdog Total Blues (-135) Red Wings (+115) 6.5

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Red Wings Betting Insights

The Red Wings have been an underdog in 50 games this season, and won 20 (40.0%).

Detroit has a record of 17-26, a 39.5% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +115 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Red Wings have a 46.5% chance to win.

Detroit has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 32 of 69 games this season.

Red Wings vs. Blues Rankings

Blues Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 215 (20th) Goals 201 (25th) 251 (26th) Goals Allowed 226 (17th) 42 (20th) Power Play Goals 49 (14th) 41 (12th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 46 (20th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Red Wings with DraftKings.

Red Wings Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Detroit has hit the over five times.

The Red Wings have averaged a total of 6.1 goals over their last 10 games, 0.4 less than this matchup's over/under of 6.5.

In their last 10 games, Red Wings' game goal totals average 7.9 goals, 2.2 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Red Wings have scored 201 goals this season (2.9 per game) to rank 25th in the NHL.

The Red Wings' 226 total goals allowed (3.3 per game) rank 17th in the NHL.

Their 23rd-ranked goal differential is -25.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.