The Utah Valley Wolverines (27-8) and the Cincinnati Bearcats (23-12) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at UCCU Center on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Cincinnati vs. Utah Valley Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Orem, Utah

Orem, Utah Venue: UCCU Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Bearcats Betting Records & Stats

The Bearcats have gone over in 14 of their 28 games with a set total (50%).

So far this year, Cincinnati has put together a 17-11-0 record against the spread.

Cincinnati (17-11-0 ATS) has covered the spread 67.9% of the time, 7.2% less often than Utah Valley (19-9-0) this year.

Cincinnati vs. Utah Valley Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Utah Valley 77.2 154.6 68.1 137.3 141.6 Cincinnati 77.4 154.6 69.2 137.3 143.5

Additional Cincinnati Insights & Trends

Cincinnati has gone 6-4 over its past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

The Bearcats have gone over the total in six of their last 10 contests.

The Bearcats' 77.4 points per game are 9.3 more points than the 68.1 the Wolverines give up to opponents.

Cincinnati is 16-4 against the spread and 19-6 overall when it scores more than 68.1 points.

Utah Valley vs. Cincinnati Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Utah Valley 19-9-0 15-13-0 Cincinnati 17-11-0 14-14-0

Cincinnati vs. Utah Valley Home/Away Splits

Utah Valley Cincinnati 13-1 Home Record 16-3 12-5 Away Record 5-6 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 9-4-0 9-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 84 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.6 71.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.9 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

