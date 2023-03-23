The Brooklyn Nets (39-33) host the Cleveland Cavaliers (46-28) after losing three home games in a row. The Cavaliers are favored by 4.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, March 23, 2023. The over/under in the matchup is 218.5.

Cavaliers vs. Nets Odds & Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and BSOH

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -4.5 218.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland and its opponents have scored more than 218.5 points in 38 of 74 games this season.

Cleveland's contests this year have an average total of 218.8, 0.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Cavaliers have put together a 41-33-0 record against the spread.

Cleveland has entered the game as favorites 58 times this season and won 43, or 74.1%, of those games.

Cleveland has a record of 27-4, a 87.1% win rate, when it's favored by -185 or more by bookmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cavaliers have a 64.9% chance to win.

Cavaliers vs. Nets Over/Under Stats

Cavaliers vs Nets Total Facts Games Over 218.5 % of Games Over 218.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 38 51.4% 112.2 225.5 106.6 219.5 219.6 Nets 45 62.5% 113.3 225.5 112.9 219.5 226.8

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

The Cavaliers are 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.

Seven of Cavaliers' last 10 games have gone over the total.

Cleveland has a better record against the spread when playing at home (24-13-0) than it does on the road (17-20-0).

The 112.2 points per game the Cavaliers record are only 0.7 fewer points than the Nets allow (112.9).

When Cleveland puts up more than 112.9 points, it is 32-13 against the spread and 34-11 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Cavaliers vs. Nets Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Nets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 41-33 23-13 37-37 Nets 38-34 12-4 32-40

Cavaliers vs. Nets Point Insights

Scoring Insights Cavaliers Nets 112.2 Points Scored (PG) 113.3 24 NBA Rank (PPG) 18 32-13 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 35-18 34-11 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 36-17 106.6 Points Allowed (PG) 112.9 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 13 36-17 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 23-13 42-11 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 26-10

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.