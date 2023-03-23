Cavaliers vs. Nets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Brooklyn Nets (39-33) host the Cleveland Cavaliers (46-28) after losing three home games in a row. The Cavaliers are favored by 4.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, March 23, 2023. The over/under in the matchup is 218.5.
Cavaliers vs. Nets Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and BSOH
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cavaliers
|-4.5
|218.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats
- Cleveland and its opponents have scored more than 218.5 points in 38 of 74 games this season.
- Cleveland's contests this year have an average total of 218.8, 0.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, the Cavaliers have put together a 41-33-0 record against the spread.
- Cleveland has entered the game as favorites 58 times this season and won 43, or 74.1%, of those games.
- Cleveland has a record of 27-4, a 87.1% win rate, when it's favored by -185 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cavaliers have a 64.9% chance to win.
Cavaliers vs. Nets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 218.5
|% of Games Over 218.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cavaliers
|38
|51.4%
|112.2
|225.5
|106.6
|219.5
|219.6
|Nets
|45
|62.5%
|113.3
|225.5
|112.9
|219.5
|226.8
Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends
- The Cavaliers are 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.
- Seven of Cavaliers' last 10 games have gone over the total.
- Cleveland has a better record against the spread when playing at home (24-13-0) than it does on the road (17-20-0).
- The 112.2 points per game the Cavaliers record are only 0.7 fewer points than the Nets allow (112.9).
- When Cleveland puts up more than 112.9 points, it is 32-13 against the spread and 34-11 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Cavaliers vs. Nets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cavaliers
|41-33
|23-13
|37-37
|Nets
|38-34
|12-4
|32-40
Cavaliers vs. Nets Point Insights
|Cavaliers
|Nets
|112.2
|113.3
|24
|18
|32-13
|35-18
|34-11
|36-17
|106.6
|112.9
|1
|13
|36-17
|23-13
|42-11
|26-10
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.