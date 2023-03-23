The Brooklyn Nets (39-33) host the Cleveland Cavaliers (46-28) after losing three home games in a row. The Cavaliers are favored by 4.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, March 23, 2023. The over/under in the matchup is 218.5.

Cavaliers vs. Nets Odds & Info

  • When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • TV: YES and BSOH
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Cavaliers -4.5 218.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

  • Cleveland and its opponents have scored more than 218.5 points in 38 of 74 games this season.
  • Cleveland's contests this year have an average total of 218.8, 0.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Cavaliers have put together a 41-33-0 record against the spread.
  • Cleveland has entered the game as favorites 58 times this season and won 43, or 74.1%, of those games.
  • Cleveland has a record of 27-4, a 87.1% win rate, when it's favored by -185 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cavaliers have a 64.9% chance to win.

Cavaliers vs. Nets Over/Under Stats

Cavaliers vs Nets Total Facts
Games Over 218.5 % of Games Over 218.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Cavaliers 38 51.4% 112.2 225.5 106.6 219.5 219.6
Nets 45 62.5% 113.3 225.5 112.9 219.5 226.8

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

  • The Cavaliers are 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.
  • Seven of Cavaliers' last 10 games have gone over the total.
  • Cleveland has a better record against the spread when playing at home (24-13-0) than it does on the road (17-20-0).
  • The 112.2 points per game the Cavaliers record are only 0.7 fewer points than the Nets allow (112.9).
  • When Cleveland puts up more than 112.9 points, it is 32-13 against the spread and 34-11 overall.

Cavaliers vs. Nets Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Nets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Cavaliers 41-33 23-13 37-37
Nets 38-34 12-4 32-40

Cavaliers vs. Nets Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Cavaliers Nets
112.2
Points Scored (PG)
 113.3
24
NBA Rank (PPG)
 18
32-13
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 35-18
34-11
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 36-17
106.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.9
1
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 13
36-17
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 23-13
42-11
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 26-10

