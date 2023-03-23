Evan Mobley and Mikal Bridges are two players to watch on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, when the Cleveland Cavaliers (46-28) take on the Brooklyn Nets (39-33) at Barclays Center.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Nets

Game Day: Thursday, March 23

Thursday, March 23 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Donovan Mitchell, Bridges and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Cavaliers' Last Game

The Nets were defeated by the Cavaliers on Tuesday, 115-109. Day'Ron Sharpe scored 20 in a losing effort, while Mitchell paced the winning team with 31 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Donovan Mitchell 31 5 3 0 0 5 Caris LeVert 18 2 4 2 0 3 Evan Mobley 17 4 3 1 0 1

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Mitchell averages 27.4 points and 4.6 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 4.2 rebounds, shooting 47.7% from the floor and 38% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per contest (fourth in league).

Mobley posts 16.2 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.4 blocked shots (eighth in NBA).

Darius Garland posts a team-leading 7.8 assists per game. He is also averaging 21.9 points and 2.7 rebounds, shooting 47.1% from the field and 41.6% from downtown with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jarrett Allen leads the Cavaliers at 9.9 rebounds per game, while also posting 1.7 assists and 14.3 points.

Caris LeVert puts up 12 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4 assists per game, shooting 42.4% from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Donovan Mitchell 25.9 4.5 3.1 1.1 0.2 2.5 Evan Mobley 17.4 9 3.2 0.7 1.7 0.3 Darius Garland 19.5 2.7 6.8 1.2 0 2.2 Caris LeVert 14.5 3.9 3.9 1.8 0.6 2.4 Jarrett Allen 5.7 5.7 1.1 0.7 0.9 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.