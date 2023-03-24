Having won three in a row, the New York Islanders visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

You can catch the action on NHL Network, BSOH, and MSGSN as the Islanders square off against the Blue Jackets.

Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
12/29/2022 Islanders Blue Jackets 2-1 NYI
11/25/2022 Blue Jackets Islanders 3-2 NYI
11/12/2022 Islanders Blue Jackets 4-3 (F/OT) NYI

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

  • The Blue Jackets have conceded 272 total goals this season (3.9 per game), 30th in the NHL.
  • The Blue Jackets have 188 goals this season (2.7 per game), 30th in the league.
  • In the past 10 games, the Blue Jackets are 3-6-1 (60.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have given up 47 goals (4.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that span.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Johnny Gaudreau 68 17 48 65 45 42 -
Patrik Laine 55 22 30 52 40 24 35%
Boone Jenner 59 24 17 41 23 24 55%
Jack Roslovic 67 9 29 38 39 26 45.2%
Kent Johnson 67 14 21 35 31 21 26.7%

Islanders Stats & Trends

  • The Islanders have allowed 193 total goals (2.7 per game), the fifth-fewest in league play.
  • The Islanders rank 22nd in the league with 215 goals scored (3.0 per game).
  • In the last 10 contests, the Islanders have gone 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Islanders have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that stretch.

Islanders Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Brock Nelson 72 30 35 65 38 43 46.4%
Bo Horvat 69 36 27 63 31 34 56.6%
Mathew Barzal 58 14 37 51 68 48 35.6%
Anders Lee 72 27 21 48 32 22 53.2%
Noah Dobson 68 13 29 42 45 36 -

