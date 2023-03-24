Fancy placing a bet on Xavier versus Texas? If you're a new customer and online sports betting is legal where you live, keep reading for how to link up with BetMGM and benefit from our very appealing BetMGM bonus!

Texas vs. Xavier Odds, TV Channel, Game Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Line: Texas -4.5

Texas -4.5 Point Total: 147.5

147.5 Moneyline (To Win): Texas -190, Xavier +155

How to bet on the moneyline and spread

Have the desire to put money on the Musketeers' game against the Longhorns but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Musketeers (+155) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Musketeers to take down the Longhorns with those odds, and the Musketeers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $25.50.

Spread betting, like wagering on the Musketeers at +4.5, is a tad more complicated. However, in certain circumstances, it can offer a better payout or a more realistic chance of winning your bet. In this case, the +4.5 means that the Musketeers must either pick up the win, tie, or lose by no more than four points to "cover the spread." If the Longhorns win by at least five points, though, they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct pick.

Other bets you can make

A simpler way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the conclusion of the game. It's that simple. As an example, let's say you bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110). If you pick correctly, you'd get back $19.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on game props (will Xavier win the race to five points?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

Not all offers available in all areas and are subject to change. See the BetMGM website or app for full details, terms, and conditions. You must be 21+ to bet.