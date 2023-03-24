The New York Islanders (37-27-8) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (22-41-7) at Nationwide Arena on Friday, March 24 at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network, BSOH, and MSGSN. The Islanders have won three games in a row.

In the last 10 games, the Blue Jackets are 3-6-1 while totaling 35 goals against 47 goals allowed. On 24 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored eight goals (33.3%).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which team will take home the victory in Friday's hockey action.

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders Predictions for Friday

Our projection model for this contest predicts a final score of Islanders 4, Blue Jackets 3.

Moneyline Pick: Islanders (-240)

Islanders (-240) Total Pick: Over (6)

Over (6) Computer Predicted Spread: Islanders (-1)

Blue Jackets Splits and Trends

The Blue Jackets (22-41-7 overall) have posted a record of 7-7-14 in games that have required OT this season.

In the 21 games Columbus has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 24 points.

This season the Blue Jackets scored just one goal in 13 games and they lost every time.

Columbus has three points (0-14-3) when scoring two goals this season.

The Blue Jackets have scored at least three goals in 34 games, earning 48 points from those contests.

This season, Columbus has scored a single power-play goal in 18 games has a record of 7-8-3 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Columbus is 7-11-1 (15 points).

The Blue Jackets' opponents have had more shots in 48 games. The Blue Jackets finished 15-28-5 in those contests (35 points).

Islanders Rank Islanders AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 22nd 2.99 Goals Scored 2.69 29th 5th 2.68 Goals Allowed 3.89 31st 19th 30.5 Shots 29.9 24th 17th 31.3 Shots Allowed 35.2 30th 31st 15.8% Power Play % 18.5% 25th 9th 82.2% Penalty Kill % 76.3% 21st

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and MSGSN

TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and MSGSN

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

