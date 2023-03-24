Marcus Carr and Jack Nunge are two players to watch on Friday at 9:45 PM ET, when the Texas Longhorns square off against the Xavier Musketeers in their Sweet 16 matchup at T-Mobile Center.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Xavier vs. Texas

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Xavier's Last Game

On Sunday, in its most recent game, Xavier topped Pittsburgh 84-73. With 18 points, Nunge was its leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jack Nunge 18 3 3 0 2 0 Adam Kunkel 15 4 3 3 0 5 Souley Boum 14 7 5 2 0 1

Xavier Players to Watch

Nunge is putting up a team-best 7.7 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 14.1 points and 2.1 assists, making 52.6% of his shots from the floor and 40.2% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.

Colby Jones is the Musketeers' top assist man (4.3 per game), and he contributes 15 points and 5.7 rebounds.

Zach Freemantle is averaging 15.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, making 58.5% of his shots from the floor.

The Musketeers get 10.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Adam Kunkel.

Xavier Top Performers (Last 10 Games)