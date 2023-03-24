Xavier vs. Texas: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Sweet 16
The Midwest Region bracket's No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (28-8) are 4.5-point favorites to defeat the No. 3 Xavier Musketeers (27-9) in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at TBA, live from T-Mobile Center. The over/under for the matchup is 148.5.
Xavier vs. Texas Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, March 24, 2023
- Time: TBD
- Where: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: T-Mobile Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Texas
|-4.5
|148.5
Musketeers Betting Records & Stats
- Xavier has combined with its opponent to score more than 148.5 points in 22 of 32 games this season.
- The average over/under for Xavier's contests this season is 155.1, 6.6 more points than this game's point total.
- Xavier's ATS record is 17-15-0 this season.
- Xavier has been victorious in five, or 45.5%, of the 11 contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.
- This season, the Musketeers have won one of their four games when they're the underdog by at least +165 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Xavier has a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Xavier vs. Texas Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 148.5
|% of Games Over 148.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Texas
|12
|36.4%
|77.7
|158.9
|67.2
|141
|141.9
|Xavier
|22
|68.8%
|81.2
|158.9
|73.8
|141
|152.0
Additional Xavier Insights & Trends
- Xavier has gone 7-3 over its past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Musketeers have hit the over four times.
- The Musketeers' 81.2 points per game are 14 more points than the 67.2 the Longhorns allow.
- Xavier is 15-8 against the spread and 23-4 overall when it scores more than 67.2 points.
Texas vs. Xavier Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Texas
|17-16-0
|8-10
|15-18-0
|Xavier
|17-15-0
|3-2
|20-12-0
Xavier vs. Texas Home/Away Splits
|Texas
|Xavier
|17-1
|Home Record
|15-2
|4-6
|Away Record
|7-4
|9-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-7-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-4-0
|84.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.6
|69.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|80.5
|9-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|12-3-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-5-0
