The Montreal Canadiens (off a loss in their most recent game) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (off a victory) will clash on Saturday at Bell Centre in Montréal.

You can tune in to ESPN+, TVAS, BSOH, CITY, and SNE to see the match unfold as the Blue Jackets look to take down the Canadiens.

Canadiens Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, BSOH, CITY, and SNE

ESPN+, TVAS, BSOH, CITY, and SNE Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/23/2022 Blue Jackets Canadiens 3-1 MON 11/17/2022 Blue Jackets Canadiens 6-4 CBJ

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets have given up 276 total goals this season (3.9 per game), 31st in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets' 193 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 29th in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Blue Jackets have earned 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.

Defensively, the Blue Jackets have given up 48 goals (4.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that span.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Johnny Gaudreau 69 18 49 67 45 42 - Patrik Laine 55 22 30 52 40 24 35% Boone Jenner 60 25 18 43 24 24 55% Jack Roslovic 68 9 31 40 40 27 44.9% Kent Johnson 68 15 21 36 31 21 27.3%

Canadiens Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Canadiens are giving up 266 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 29th in NHL play.

The Canadiens' 199 total goals (2.8 per game) make them the 27th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Canadiens have gone 2-6-2 (50.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Canadiens have allowed 4.3 goals per game (43 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) over that time.

Canadiens Key Players