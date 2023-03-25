The Montreal Canadiens (28-38-6), coming off a 4-2 loss to the Boston Bruins, host the Columbus Blue Jackets (23-41-7) at Bell Centre on Saturday, March 25 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TVAS, BSOH, CITY, and SNE. The Blue Jackets knocked off the New York Islanders 5-4 in overtime in their most recent outing.

The Blue Jackets have gone 3-6-1 over their last 10 games, scoring 35 goals while conceding 48 in that time. On 27 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored nine goals (33.3%).

Before watching this matchup, here's a peek at which team we think will come out on top in Saturday's action on the ice.

Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens Predictions for Saturday

Our projections model for this matchup expects a final score of Canadiens 4, Blue Jackets 3.

Moneyline Pick: Canadiens (-155)

Canadiens (-155) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Canadiens (-1.3)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Blue Jackets Splits and Trends

The Blue Jackets have a 8-7-15 record in overtime matchups this season and a 23-41-7 overall record.

Columbus has earned 26 points (10-6-6) in its 22 games decided by one goal.

This season the Blue Jackets registered just one goal in 13 games and they lost every time.

Columbus has earned three points (0-14-3 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Blue Jackets have scored three or more goals 35 times, earning 50 points from those matchups (23-8-4).

This season, Columbus has scored a lone power-play goal in 18 games and registered 17 points with a record of 7-8-3.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Columbus is 7-11-1 (15 points).

The Blue Jackets' opponents have had more shots in 49 games. The Blue Jackets finished 16-28-5 in those contests (37 points).

Canadiens Rank Canadiens AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 27th 2.76 Goals Scored 2.72 29th 27th 3.69 Goals Allowed 3.89 31st 30th 27.4 Shots 29.8 24th 28th 33.9 Shots Allowed 35.3 30th 28th 17.1% Power Play % 19.1% 24th 31st 72.3% Penalty Kill % 76% 22nd

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, BSOH, CITY, and SNE

ESPN+, TVAS, BSOH, CITY, and SNE Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.