The Philadelphia Flyers (27-32-12) will host the Detroit Red Wings (31-31-9) on Saturday, with the Flyers coming off a win and the Red Wings off a defeat.

The Red Wings' game against the Flyers can be watched on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSDET, so tune in to take in the action.

Flyers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSDET
  • Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Red Wings vs. Flyers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/5/2023 Flyers Red Wings 3-1 PHI
1/21/2023 Red Wings Flyers 2-1 PHI

Red Wings Stats & Trends

  • The Red Wings concede 3.3 goals per game (232 in total), 18th in the NHL.
  • The Red Wings have 206 goals this season (2.9 per game), 24th in the NHL.
  • Over the last 10 games, the Red Wings have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 3-7-0 record.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Red Wings have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 2.2 goals-per-game average (22 total) during that span.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Dylan Larkin 70 26 42 68 40 52 54.7%
David Perron 71 16 28 44 29 34 18.2%
Dominik Kubalik 70 18 23 41 16 11 50%
Lucas Raymond 63 16 23 39 24 29 29.4%
Andrew Copp 71 8 31 39 39 22 49%

Flyers Stats & Trends

  • The Flyers rank 21st in goals against, giving up 235 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL action.
  • The Flyers' 190 total goals (2.7 per game) make them the 30th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
  • In the last 10 games, the Flyers are 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive side, the Flyers have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have scored 30 goals during that stretch.

Flyers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Travis Konecny 52 27 27 54 23 28 48.1%
Kevin Hayes 70 17 34 51 30 34 50.3%
Scott Laughton 67 17 22 39 38 33 47.1%
Owen Tippett 66 21 18 39 20 36 60.7%
Anthony DeAngelo 64 10 29 39 55 21 -

